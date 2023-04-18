Palo Alto police search for brazen armed robbery suspects

PALO ALTO -- Police were investigating two armed robberies that occurred within 25 minutes of one another in the south end of Palo Alto on Monday night.

Palo Alto police said the robbery spree began around 6:35 p.m. in the 1100blk of Trinity Lane where a neighbor may have interrupted an auto burglary.

One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the neighbor as they fled the scene in a white Kia SUV.

A short time later, the second armed robbery took place in the 800 block of Marshall Drive where the suspects robbed a woman at gunpoint and took her phone.

Preliminary information suggests the same suspects committed both crimes. The suspects were described as both being Black males in their twenties. At least one armed with a handgun. A third suspect, also a Black male, was driving the SUV.

If you happened to witness the actual crime or saw the getaway vehicle afterwards, please give the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center a call at (650) 329-2413