One dead, two wounded in Livermore bowling alley shooting

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) -- An altercation in a Livermore bowling alley bar ended in gunfire that left one person dead, two others hospitalized in stable condition and the gunman at large.

Livermore police spokesman Sgt. Steve Goard said the incident began around 6 p.m. in the bar area of the busy Granada Bowl, located at 1620 Railroad Ave.

"It started out as a fight between four individuals," Goard told reporters at a Saturday night news conference. "It ultimately led to one person shooting and fleeing the scene. Our officers arrived on scene and were able to determine that three adults were injured as a result of the shooting. Two were transported to the hospital and one victim was declared deceased at the scene."

"One of the patrons involved pulled out a gun & fired several rounds striking 3 adult victims," Livermore police added in a Tweet.

Goard said the shooter and the victims "knew of each other." However, he did not say what the relationship was among the four.

The deceased victim was a 28-year-old man. His identity was not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

Goard told reporters that the four were not associated with a child's birthday party that was going on in the bowling alley at the time of the shooting.

"So it's scary for everyone, including anyone who lives here," he said. "We take these things personally. It's very rare that something like this happens in Livermore."

The shooter remained at large. Witnesses in the crowded bowling alley were being interviewed in an effort to get a description of the shooter.