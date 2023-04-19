One critically injured in San Francisco Nob Hill apartment fire

SAN FRANCISCO -- One person was seriously burned Wednesday after a 2-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood.

San Francisco fire officials said crews responded to 911 call reporting smoke rolling out of upper floors of an apartment building at 1625 Leavenworth St. around 1:50 p.m.

Arriving crews aggressively attacked the blaze, rescuing one person was from the building who was suffering from critical burns. The fire victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

UPDATE: FORWARD PROGRESS OF THE FIRE STOPPED -- DAMAGE TO THE SECOND FLOOR AND THIRD FLOOR. UNKNOWN DISPLACED AT THIS TIME. https://t.co/VkzfUcQ3dP pic.twitter.com/3HqTtDfZAM — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 19, 2023

At about 2:20 p.m., fire officials announced that crews had stopped the fire's progress and that there was damage to the second and third floors of the building.

Several residents were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross has been notified of 20 displaced individuals.