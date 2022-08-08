Olivia Newton-John, known for her role in 'Grease' and hit song 'Physical,' dies at 73

Singer, songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning at 73.

Her husband John Easterling announced her passing on her Facebook page saying, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

She fought a decades-long battle with breast cancer.

Easterling continued, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."

Newton-John will forever be remembered for her work as Sandy Olsson in "Grease" along with her role in "Xanadu."

She also had a successful music career including her 19821 hits "Physical" and "Magic."

Following the news of her passing, tributes began to pour in on social media.

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

She is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.