Oakland woman Lisa Hu, missing since 2015, found safe

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/22/23

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/22/23

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/22/23

An Oakland woman reported missing nearly eight years ago has been located and is safe, the Oakland Police Department said Sunday.



Authorities took Lisa Hu, 31, off their missing persons list Sunday afternoon after she was found and confirmed to be safe, police said.



Lisa Hu Oakland Police Department

Hu went missing on Dec. 8, 2015 and was last seen in the 900 block of 34th Street. At the time of her disappearance, Hu's family reported that she was in good physical and mental condition.

No other information was released.