Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Oakland woman Lisa Hu, missing since 2015, found safe

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/22/23
PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/22/23 09:06

An Oakland woman reported missing nearly eight years ago has been located and is safe, the Oakland Police Department said Sunday.

Authorities took Lisa Hu, 31, off their missing persons list Sunday afternoon after she was found and confirmed to be safe, police said.

lisa-hu.jpg
Lisa Hu Oakland Police Department

Hu went missing on Dec. 8, 2015 and was last seen in the 900 block of 34th Street. At the time of her disappearance, Hu's family reported that she was in good physical and mental condition.

No other information was released. 

First published on August 22, 2023 / 6:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.