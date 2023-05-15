Oakland schools, teachers miss deadline to end strike before Monday

OAKLAND -- Oakland Unified School District released a statement just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, concerning contract negotiations with striking teachers.

"We are making good progress and will keep our families and community updated throughout the night," the statement said.

Officials said Saturday tentative agreements were reached on so-called common good issues including housing and transportation, historically black schools, school closures and state grants.

There are nine school days remaining in the year for 35,000 students. The teacher walkout passed its seventh day Friday. The Oakland Education Association represents about 3,000 teachers and other employees.

"A full tentative agreement will be put forward for a vote by all OEA members," the union said on its website Saturday. "Once a full tentative agreement is complete and is approved by the bargaining team, it will be ready for membership to view and ratify."

Teachers want pay increases and the district to address homelessness, environmental issues and critical upgrades for school facilities.

The union said it has been working with great urgency and corresponding with the district via Zoom over the weekend but now they've hit a delay because of errors in the contract.