Multiple people at Redwood City restaurant injured in fight

Multiple people at a Redwood City business were injured early Sunday during a fight, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called just before 2 a.m. to Mariscos El Sanignacense, on the 2500 block of El Camino Real, for reports of a stabbing in progress.

At the scene, three victims were found with lacerations and puncture wounds; two other victims were later found at the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said they learned a fight had broken out and that three people attacked the five victims with glass shards and other objects.

The sheriff's office said deputies soon arrested three suspects, who were found a few blocks from the scene. They were identified as 37-year-old Claudio Fajardo Gomez, 29-year-old Kevin Lopez Lima and 30-year-old Nixon Perez Morales. The three suspects were arrested on suspicion of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

The five victims are believed to be in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.