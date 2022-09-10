Mosquito Fire scorches over 33,000 acres as weather cools slightly

PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Saturday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.

As of 10:40 a.m. Saturday, officials reported the fire has burned at least 33,754 acres, up from 29,585 acres Friday night. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800.

"The fire was less active overnight Friday than previous nights. Cooler, more humid weather conditions Saturday should reduce fire behavior somewhat, but the vegetation remains critically dry and will burn readily," the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement Saturday.

The fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County on Tuesday, is still 0% contained.

Officials said the hot and dry conditions that have persisted for the past several days will moderate slightly, due to the moisture effects from the remnants of Hurricane Kay, which brought heavy amounts of rain to parts of Southern California.

Numerous evacuations remain in place. Evacuation maps have been issued by the Placer County Sheriff's Office and the El Dorado County Sheriff.

Meanwhile, an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke remains in place for much of the Bay Area through Saturday.

"Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present, but air quality is not expected to be unhealthy," the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Friday. "If you smell smoke, take steps to avoid exposure."