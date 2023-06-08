Mobile bookstore hopes to help LGBT youth see themselves

SAN FRANCISCO - Two educators are creating a space for families to find LGBTQ+ children's stories after seeing a growing need for representation.

Katy Butler and Charlie McDonald are the founders of Out and About Bookshop, a school bus that's been transformed into a children's mobile bookshop.

The two educators say the bookshop serves as a space they built themselves, after seeing a need for providing a safe place for LGBTQ+ kids.

"There was so much negative press around trans children, LGBTQ+ youth in the country and all of the book bans were happening," said Butler. "So, it felt really important to create a space where the primary focus was joy."

And so the big lavender bus was born, better known as the Out and About Bookshop.

The bookstore was made possible thanks to the L.C. and Lillie Cox Haven of Hope's fiscal sponsorship program in Oakland. The program is a nonprofit that supports emerging social enterprise leaders in their community.

"This supports our community programming so the story times we are doing today for instance or bringing books to classrooms, taking the bus to different schools, book clubs and all that is supported through that," said Butler.

McDonald says starting the library's journey revealed something about them that they hope to pass on to the kids who come aboard.

"Growing up, I didn't really enjoy reading and I didn't read a lot," McDonald said.

"It wasn't until Katy gave me a book where the character was non-binary, I identify as non-binary and there was so many parallels to the character and this story to my life. I read it one sitting and fell in love with it, and I said 'OK I want more'---- and she kept handing me books and now I really enjoy reading."

Despite overall positive feedback, safety remains a concern.

"Unfortunately, given the climate we are in and somethings that have happened in drag queen story hours, the conversations in our country that are relay harmful to LGBTQ+ youth we don't want to put any of our readers or anyone who is coming on to the bus to feel unsafe and as two queer individuals ourselves we want to make sure we are safe," said Butler.

"We have a mailing list that we link to so through that mailing list once or sometimes twice a week the exact locations---where we will be."

With just a few months under their wheels, the Out and About Bookshop says this is just the beginning.

In order to find where they're headed next, follow them on social media here.