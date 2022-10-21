Landscapers find car buried for decades in Atherton; police investigating

ATHERTON -- Authorities are investigating Thursday after landscapers in Atherton turned up a car that appears to have been buried during the 1990s on a property.

Atherton police investigation after car found buried on property. CBS

The landscaping project at a property on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue uncovered a buried vehicle. Police said crime scene techs from the city of Atherton and the San Mateo County Sheriff were called to the scene to investigate.

Authorities are slowly working to excavate the vehicle, police said. They believe the car was buried sometime in the 1990s. As of early Thursday evening, techs have not found anything besides the car.

Police have called for lights to be brought to the scene so they can continue the excavation into the night.