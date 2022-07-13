Marsh Fire air quality advisory extended until Thursday in Contra Costa

PITTSBURG – The Marsh Fire is still causing problems for East Contra Costa County as the Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke in the area through Thursday.

Smoke from the six-week-old and smoldering fire is expected to continue impacting Pittsburg, Antioch, Oakley, and Brentwood. Daytime onshore winds are expected to disperse smoke, but as winds die down overnight localized pollution levels may rise between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Air district officials don't expect pollutant levels to exceed the national 24-hour health standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is expected to be in the moderate range overall.

The air district will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from this and other fires.

The Marsh Fire had a major flare-up on Saturday that produced a massive plume of smoke. Frustrated residents are begging for the fire to be put out.

PG&E Wildfire Camera

"I was actually working from home today with all the air purifiers, windows closed and it's horrible," said area resident Leondra Ramm. "And it's really just in the area."

People who live and work in this shoreline community of Pittsburg have had to deal with heavy smoke as well as ashes raining down in the neighborhood.

"The air now is to the point where it's very unhealthy to breathe so it's really frustrating. A lot of the people I speak to, the neighbors are very frustrated." said Ramm.

The Marsh Fire, which started May 28 in a Bay Point homeless encampment, is mostly burning peat, a spongy material formed by the partial decomposition of organic matter, usually plant material found in wetlands. Fire officials say peat fires are very difficult to extinguish.

After a Saturday flare-up due to high winds that burned another 75 acres of the 500-acre fire area, Contra Costa County fire officials said it's almost out of fuel.

Air district officials said if the smell of smoke is present, it's important to avoid exposure. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

People can check for real-time air quality readings at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District website.