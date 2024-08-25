Man reported missing commits suicide when found by Union City police

UNION CITY -- A man allegedly shot himself in Union City on Saturday after police approached him following calls from family members about a missing person sending concerning messages.

Police were dispatched at 5:21 p.m. The missing 46-year-old White man was sending distressing photos and making disturbing statements to family members, according to police.

Police officers began a search of the nearby area alongside the missing man's family members, according to a Saturday press release from the Union City Police Department. They learned that he may have been near Mission Boulevard and F Street during their search.

Police located the man in a parked vehicle shortly after. Officers approached the man's vehicle and began giving directions.

He got out of his vehicle holding a firearm and shot himself, according to police.

Police officers provided medical care to the man on the scene before he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police at the scene did not discharge their firearms during this incident, according to the press release.

The case is being handled by Union City Police Department Detective Michael Bedford. People with information on this case can contact Bedford at (510) 675-5266 or michaelb@unioncity.org.

There was no longer police activity in the area surrounding the incident as of 1 a.m. on Sunday.