Man injured in early morning shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning, according to police.

SFPD cruiser at night
The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, where an argument escalated to violence and the man was shot, police said.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

The suspected shooter fled prior to police arriving and remains at large. Police have not released any description of the suspect 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 12:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

