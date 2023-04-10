5 killed, 6 injured in downtown Louisville shooting; suspected gunman dead

At least five people were killed in a shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville and at least six others were hospitalized, police said. The suspected gunman was also dead, police said.

Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters one of the six injured people is a police officer. He said the six suffered various injuries and didn't have their status.

"There is no active danger known to the public at this time," Humphrey said.

Police earlier said they were responding to an "active aggressor" and the FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

Officials urged people to avoid the area around the 300 block of East Main Street.

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote on Twitter.

Caleb Goodlett told CBS affiliate WLKY-TV he received a call from his wife who works at a bank in the area at 8:30 a.m. She was calling from inside a vault at an Old National Bank branch and she told him there was a gunman in the bank, Goodlett told the station.

Goodlett said his wife asked him to call the police. When he called 911, he was told police were already responding.

Louisville Metro Police deploy for an "active police situation" that includes mass casualties near Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky, April 10, 2023. Michael Clevenger/USA Today Network via REUTERS

WLKY-TV posted aerial video of the scene.

BREAKING NEWS: Several casualties due to 'active aggressor' https://t.co/kL1RPdSdUz — WLKY (@WLKY) April 10, 2023

