Local metal heroes Hell Fire play Eli's in Oakland with LA doom outfit Early Moods

OAKLAND -- Mixing elements of classic British metal and thrash, popular Bay Area quartet Hell Fire shares the stage with rising LA-based doom-metal band Early Moods at Eli's Mile High Club in Oakland Friday.

Bashing out their classic-sounding mix of late '70s British metal influences and more aggressive early thrash riffs, Hell Fire was founded in 2010 by guitarist, San Francisco native and pro BMX rider Tony Campos after he met recently transplanted Mexican metal fiend and bassist Herman Bandala. The pair started out playing covers of songs by their heroes Iron Maiden, Diamond Head and Metallica, gradually developing their own vocabulary and writing original songs. The two musicians found additional collaborators and started playing their thrashing tunes at shows around the Bay Area.

After cycling through several line-up changes and refining their songwriting, Hell Fire eventually connected with singer Jake Nunn before recording their self-released debut album Metal Masses in 2016. The current line-up would be complete when drummer Mike Smith joined before the band recorded its sophomore album Free Again the following year. The effort showed a quantum leap forward in songwriting and arranging as Campos and Bandala refined their riff chemistry on NWOBHM-infused tracks like "Wheels of Fate" and "Beyond Nightmares," the later featuring Bandala's growling wah-wah pedal manipulations that recalled Metallica's original bass legend Cliff Burton.

Since that release, the band has steadily raised its profile, playing shows with local thrash legends Exodus and Municipal Waste and touring clubs across the country. Hell Fire signed to noted SoCal metal imprint Riding Easy Records, which reissued Free Again on vinyl in 2018 ahead of the band's label debut Mania in the spring of 2019. The first recording to feature Nunn playing guitar since he took up the instrument, it showcases more deft six-string interplay and some of the band's most memorable metal anthems yet.

The pandemic shutdown that closed music venues across the globe forced Hell Fire to stay home and focus on writing and recording material for their next album. While 2021 brought the departure of longtime bassist Bandala, the band was able to recruit Rancid/Charger four-string master Matt Freeman to fill in on recording sessions for their upcoming Riding Easy release. Kai Sun of the SF metal band Space Vacation has since joined as a permanent member. Last summer, the quartet released its fourth album Reckoning, another bracing salvo of galloping, infectiously melodic, two-fisted metal that was met with wide praise.

Hell Fire returns to a regular East Bay haunt this Friday, headlining a Friday night show at Eli's Mile High Club with LA doom merchants and Riding Easy labelmates Early Moods. Founded in Los Angeles 2015 by guitarist Eddie Andrade and vocalist/keyboardist Alberto Alcaraz -- the two friends have been playing in bands since they were teenagers -- the group came together with the aim of combining classic doom inspired by Sabbath, Pentagram and Trouble with more traditional British metal from the late '70s and early '80s. Rounded out by drummer Chris Flores, lead guitarist Oscar Hernandez and bassist Elix Feliciano, the quintet began developing their high energy, heavy sound and quickly found a place in the thriving LA underground metal scene.

Demo recordings would lead the band to be signed to German label Dying Victims Productions, which put out their debut EP Spellbound in April of 2020. While the recording earned the band solid reviews for its old-school riffs and hook-heavy vocal melodies, Early Moods were unable to capitalize on the reception by touring because of the COVID pandemic. Instead, the group continued to write songs and eventually was able to return to live performances, building up their following in Los Angeles.

The band would end up getting signed to Rising Easy and returned to the studio in the fall and winter of 2021, recording their first full-length album in downtown LA with help from Carlos Cruz (best known for playing drums in Warbringer and Power Trip). Mixing the gallop of tunes like propulsive album opener "Return to Salem's Gates" and "Defy Thy Name" with more traditional doom dirges "Damnation" and "Funeral Macabre," Early Moods delivers a compelling collection of songs that will go a long way in establishing the quintet as a band to watch. Their newfound clout through Riding Easy also led Early Moods to playing not one but two well-received sets at acclaimed metal fest Psycho Las Vegas in August.

The band headlined Eli's last November, delivering an electrifying set of tunes drawn from the album that had the audience buzzing with excitement afterwards. Hell Fire and Early Moods will be joined by Zeppelin-esque Visalia, CA-based boogie rockers Westing, a foursome that took on the new name when All Them Witches guitarist Ben McLeod approached the members of defunct outfit Slow Season about relaunching the band during the pandemic. Taking its name from the final recording Slow Season released in 2016, the new line-up just issued its first effort for Riding Easy Records entitled Future last month.

Hell Fire with Early Moods and Westing

Friday, November 11, 8 p.m. $15-$20

Eli's Mile High Club