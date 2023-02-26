Local hard rockers Glitter Wizard celebrate new EP at Bottom of the Hill

SAN FRANCISCO -- Local psychedelic stoner/glam warriors Glitter Wizard play new songs at the Bottom of the Hill Saturday as they celebrate the release of their 'Kiss the Boot' EP.

SF glam/stoner/prog group Glitter Wizard has been bashing out its unique style of over-the-top hard rock for over a decade. Originally formed in Santa Cruz before relocating to San Francisco, the band twists together elements of Black Sabbath, Hawkwind, Blue Cheer and Black Oak Arkansas with outlandishly Spandex-clad lead singer Wendy Stonehenge working the stage in a high-energy frenzy that recalls Jim "Dandy" Mangrum. The band's enthusiastic fringe-and-leather sporting sidekick "Mercho Man" adds to the onstage entertainment at their live shows.

The group independently released several singles and full-length efforts before putting its third headbanging space-boogie opus Hollow Earth Tour out through Heavy Psych Sounds in 2016. Three years later, the band released their ambitious follow-up Opera Villains for the Italian-based imprint to wide acclaim. Having made appearances at a number of festivals here and abroad including Burger Boogaloo, Roadburn, Desert Days and the label's first Bay Area edition of their Heavy Psych Sound Festival, Glitter Wizard continues to expand their fan base.

The band utilized the downtime forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, recording covers of a pair of heavy classics -- "Race with the Devil" by Gun and "Fairies Wear Boots" by Black Sabbath -- and working on new material. Heeding the call from fans to pump up the glitter quotient, the group's latest EP Kiss the Boot nods to the hook-laden, platform-shoe stomp of such '70s glam giants as Slade and Sweet. The new recording set for release by Kitten Robot Records features five new tracks along with a cover of David Bowie's anthem "Suffragette City."

For the band's San Francisco EP release show, Glitter Wizard will be joined by like-minded heavy prog/psych crew Birth. The San Diego-based group emerged when established quartet Astra went on indefinite hiatus, leading guitarist/keyboardists Brian Ellis and Conor Riley to start the new outfit in 2017. Signed to Metal Blade subsidiary Bad Omen Records, the band explores a Mellotron/Hammond organ-driven sound indebted to Meddle-era Pink Floyd, Yes and Genesis on the extended tunes of its eponymous debut that came out last year. San Francisco band Tabernacle opens the show with their crushing, proto-doom metal take on British folk songs.

Glitter Wizard, Born and Tabernacle

Saturday, March 5, 8:30 p.m. $12-$15

Bottom of the Hill