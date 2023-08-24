Local all-star Sabbath tribute band plays free show at Zeitgeist

SAN FRANCISCO -- Preposterously named Bay Area tribute band Bobb Saggeth plays a free show at Zeitgeist in San Francisco's Mission District Friday as part of a collaborative apparel release by activewear brand Roark and Black Sabbath.

Conceived during a 2009 rehearsal break by members of SF band Citay -- singer Meryl Press (who performs with soundtrack specialists the Red Room Orchestra and soul revue Marc and the Casuals), her drummer husband Warren Huegel (Tussle, 3 Leafs, Earth Girl Helen Brown, Musk and the late Gong singer Daevid Allen's University of Errors) and guitarists Josh Pollock (3 Leafs, the Lake Millions, Annie & the Flight, University of Errors) and Sean Smith (Twin Trilogy, LFZ) -- Bobb Saggeth has been playing its spot-on versions of Sabbath classics for over a decade.

The group plays occasional non-Halloween concerts, but it's their annual performances in late October that find the band dressing up in outlandish costumes. Tn past, the quintet has played dressed as Kiss, the Star Trek crew, zombies and members of the Blue Man Group. While longtime bassist Carson Binks (Parchman Farm, Saviours, Dirty Ghosts, Wild Eyes) left the band a couple of years ago, his shoes have since been ably filled by Victims Family/Jello Biafra's Guantanamo School of Medicine/Brubaker bassist Larry Boothroyd.

The group plays this free show at Mission institution Zeitgeist Friday night, kicking off its first set at 7:30 p.m. The band appears as part of a promotional event for the recent launch of a limited line of vintage style Sabbath apparel released by activewear brand Roark that includes running shorts, t-shirts and a bomber jacket.

Bobb Saggeth

Friday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.

