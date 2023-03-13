Watch CBS News
Sports

Let the madness begin; Play the CBS NCAA bracket challenge

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

SAN FRANCISCO -- The NCAA tournament brackets are out. March Madness 2023 has officially arrived, as the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled on Selection Sunday. 

National championship hopefuls like Alabama, Houston, Arizona and Texas didn't wait long to find their place in the 2023 NCAA bracket. The same goes for potential Cinderella Kent State, which snagged the No. 13 seed in the Midwest and will immediately face a blueblood in No. 4 Indiana.  

Time to earn your bragging rights and possibly win some cash.

Click to play CBS NCAA Brackets challenge.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 5:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.