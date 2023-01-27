Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Knife-wielding suspect shot by officer in Tracy

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

TRACY — A suspect armed with a knife was shot by police officers in a Tracy neighborhood, authorities said Friday afternoon.

The Tracy Police Department said it happened shortly after 1:45 p.m. in the area of Foxtail Way and Mosswood Court. Officers were called to the area for a report of a man chasing another man with a knife.

When the suspect, only described as a man, failed to obey the responding officers' commands, an officer opened fire, police said.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were hurt.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 3:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.