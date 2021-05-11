I'm Meteorologist Jessica Burch and I joined the KPIX 5 weather team in May 2022.

I was born and raised in fabulous Las Vegas, where the weather is infamous for being hot and dry year-round.

I found my love of weather and climate science early on, when I began working on my private pilot's license at the age of 15.

I went on to study meteorology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. where I also did ROTC and commissioned as an Army officer in 2019.

My two passions (aviation and weather) go hand-in-hand quite nicely.

As a military pilot, I know that lives can depend on an accurate forecast.

I'm now a 1LT in the California Army National Guard, flying Blackhawk helicopters in a MEDEVAC Unit based out of Sacramento. I love serving this country and taking part in the state mission.

I began my on-air career at KRCR where I was the weekday evening meteorologist. I've covered everything from fire seasons to severe weather, with plenty of sunny days in between.

I spend my free time volunteering with the JFCS, flying small Cessna's over the bay, or taking a stroll with my black lab, Chopper.