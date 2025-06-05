Bodies of Israeli-American hostages Judi Lynn Weinstein and Gad Haggai recovered by Israeli forces in Gaza

Tel Aviv, Israel — Israel has recovered the bodies of two Israeli-American hostages who were killed, and their bodies then taken, in Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack that ignited the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military and intelligence services said Thursday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the remains of Judi Lynn Weinstein and Gad Haggai were recovered and returned to Israel in a special operation by the army and the Shin Bet internal security agency.

"Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the dear families. Our hearts ache for the most terrible loss. May their memory be blessed," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced the deaths of Weinstein, 70, and Haggai, 72, both of whom had Israeli and U.S. citizenship, in December 2023.

Gadi Haggai and his wife Judy Weinstein Haggai Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum

The military said they were killed in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack and taken into Gaza by the Mujahideen Brigades, the small armed group that it said had also abducted and killed Shiri Bibas and her two small children.

The army said it recovered the remains of Weinstein and Haggai overnight into Thursday from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. The Israeli military and Shin Bet said in a joint statement that the recovery was "made possible as a result of precise intelligence." The Israeli Army Radio network reported that the relevant intelligence was gained via the "interrogations of terrorists who were taken prisoner" during military operations in Gaza.

The couple were taking an early morning walk near their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on the morning of Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed across the border and rampaged through several army bases and farming communities.

Weinstein was able to call emergency services and let them know that both she and her husband had been shot, and to send a message to her family.

Weinstein was born in New York and taught English to children with special needs at Kibbutz Nir Oz, a small community near the Gaza border. The kibbutz said she also taught meditation techniques to children and teenagers who suffered from anxiety as a result of rocket fire from Gaza. Haggai was a retired chef and jazz musician.

"My beautiful parents have been freed. We have certainty," their daughter, Iris Haggai Liniado, wrote in a message posted on social media. She thanked the Israeli military, the FBI and the Israeli and U.S. governments and called for the release of the remaining 56 hostages held in Gaza. Israeli authorities believe about 20 of those captives are still alive.

Two U.S.-Israeli dual nationals, IDF soldiers Itay Chen and Omer Neutra, are among those whose bodies are still believed to be held in Gaza. The IDF has said that both men were murdered by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack.

The couple were survived by two sons and two daughters and seven grandchildren, the kibbutz said.

Some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 terrorist attack, and a total of 251 others taken hostage, most of whom have been released under temporary ceasefire agreements or other deals. Israeli forces have rescued eight living hostages from Gaza and recovered dozens of bodies.

Israel's military campaign has killed over 54,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, which does not provide detailed figures on how many of the dead were civilians or combatants. The offensive has destroyed large parts of Gaza and displaced around 90% of its population of roughly 2 million Palestinians, with many people being displaced multiple times.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar have been trying to broker another ceasefire and hostage release after Israel ended an earlier truce in March and imposed a blockade that raised fears of famine, despite being eased in recent weeks. But the talks appear to be deadlocked.

Hamas says it will only release the remaining hostages in return for more Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. It has offered to hand over power to a politically independent Palestinian committee.

Netanyahu has rejected those terms, saying Israel will only agree to temporary ceasefires to facilitate the return of hostages. He has vowed to continue the war until all the hostages are returned and Hamas is defeated or disarmed and sent into exile.

He has said Israel will maintain control over Gaza indefinitely and will facilitate what he refers to as the voluntary emigration of much of its population to other countries. The Palestinians and much of the international community have rejected such plans, viewing them as forcible expulsion that could violate international law.