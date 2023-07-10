In-N-Out secret menu hack 'Flying Dutchman with grilled onions' burger is breaking the internet

What's the buzz: Onion wrapped flying dutchman from In-N-Out What's the buzz: Onion wrapped flying dutchman from In-N-Out 02:13

It's no secret that In-N-Out has a secret menu, but the latest trend takes one of the burger chain's well-known menu hacks to a different level. But there's a catch - you've got to love onions.

The 'whole grilled onion wrapped Flying Dutchman' has been filling people's Tik Tok and Instagram story feeds for the past few weeks and features two pieces of cheese sandwiched between two beef patties, surrounded by grilled onions.

The 'Flying Dutchman' is not a new item on the so-called secret menu. Along with 'protein style' and tomato wrapped, the burgers are a favorite for those who crave an In-N-Out burger, but without the carbs or gluten of the bun.

Tik Tok user sophiesophss tells users the way to get this is to "get a Flying Dutchman and order whole grilled onions on the top and bottom".

Others have suggested adding a couple of additional off-menu tweaks, like chopped chilies and mustard grilled (when mustard is added to the patty before it's flipped on the grill), like Tik Tok user juice..box. She takes it a step further by adding the creation to the top of animal style fries.

A Double-Double burger and french fries Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Not So Secret Menu

So what is this secret menu everyone is talking about? According to the In-N-Out website, it's "just the way some of our customers like their burgers prepared", offering examples like "double meat", "3x3" and "grilled cheese". But, fans know possibilities are endless. Here are a few modifications you may not have tried:

Scooby Snack

Nothing amazing here - just a single burger patty. Perfect treat your four-legged pup.

Cold Cheese

If you don't like cheese melted on your burger, who are we to judge? Obviously, enough people share your preference to make this an option!

Neapolitan Shake

Decisions, decisions. Do you want a cholate, vanilla or strawberry shake? Why not all three!

Lemon UP

While the ratios aren't exact, this thirst-quenching hack will get you 2/3 pink lemonade and 1/3 7Up.

Root Beer Float

Enough said.