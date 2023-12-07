Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-680 near Pacheco identified

PACHECO – The driver of the car who was killed Tuesday morning after crashing into a stalled truck on northbound Interstate 680 near Pacheco has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office.

Jimmy Thai, 39, of Novato, died in the crash, which was reported to the California Highway Patrol shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Someone driving a Ford F-550 truck stopped in the far left lane of the highway over mechanical issues. Thai, who was driving a Ford Escape, was unable to avoid the truck and crashed into its rear end, CHP officials said.

Thai was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured in the crash, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information about the crash or who witnessed the events leading up to it can call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980 or email 320investigations@chp.ca.gov.