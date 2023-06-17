How to watch the opening weekend Stern Grove Festival concert with Snarky Puppy

SAN FRANCISCO – The Stern Grove Festival will kick off its latest season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove this Sunday, but you don't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

The popular festival released its full schedule of summer concerts for its 86th season last April that includes blues guitar hero Buddy Guy, punk pioneer Patti Smith, modern psychedelic rockers the Flaming Lips and more.

The free festival concerts take place on Sunday afternoons during the summer starting June 18 and running through August 20. Jazz fusion band Snarky Puppy and guitarist Isaiah Sharkey will be the first performers of the summer this Sunday, though there are currently no available ticket reservations.

This year also marks the first time CBS News Bay Area and KBCW are partnering with Stern Grove to broadcast and livestream some of the season's concerts, starting with the sold-out June 18 performance.

CBS

The concerts will air on KBCW 44 Cable 12 and stream on the CBS News Bay Area website on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Viewers can tune in on their television or catch the livestream viewable in the player at the top of this story page, on the CBS SF home page or on the CBS News Bay Area app.