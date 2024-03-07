Police standoff shuts down Highway 580 in San Leandro in both directions

Traffic on Interstate Highway 580 in San Leandro was blocked in both directions because of what appeared to be a police standoff Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol said westbound I-580 lanes were shut down at 164th Avenue and eastbound lanes were closed at 150th Avenue.

I-580 westbound lanes at 164th and I-580 eastbound at 150th are shut down for police activity. This is an active scene, more details will be released at a later time. pic.twitter.com/7QxVpKMQAd — CHP Hayward (@CHPHayward) March 7, 2024

At around noon, two police tactical armored vehicles were seen boxing in a black Lexus sedan that was stopped on the left shoulder of westbound 580 just past the Fairmont Drive overpass.

After the tactical vehicles left the Lexus remained and was seen with a shattered passenger-side window.

#CastroValley Interstate 580 is closed in both directions due to a police standoff in the westbound direction at Fairmont Dr. Traffic is divert off at Fairmont Dr. Eastbound traffic is stopped just after Grand Ave. Expect delays and use 880 as an alternate route. #SanLeandro… pic.twitter.com/hfEZmdcYjU — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) March 7, 2024

As of 1 p.m., one westbound was reopened and traffic was backed up to Castro Valley, with drivers diverting onto Highway 238 to 880, while eastbound traffic was backed up to Golf Links Road in Oakland. All eastbound lanes and a second westbound lane were reopened by 1:33 p.m.

The CHP said the standoff followed an incident that began in Pleasanton. No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.