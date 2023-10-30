Highland Fire: Evacuations ordered as 2,200-acre brushfire burns in Riverside County

Highland Fire chars Riverside County hillsides, prompts evacuations Highland Fire chars Riverside County hillsides, prompts evacuations 02:39

The fire in Aguanga in Riverside County has grown to 2,200 acres and is 0% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Smoke from the 300+ acre fire burning in Aguanga. Bob Nichols

The wildfire has prompted around thousands of people to be evacuated from the area and has damaged at least nine structures, according to fire officials. No injuries have been reported.

The blaze, which was first reported at around 30 acres, began at around 12:40 p.m. on Monday in the area of Highlands Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road, near the junction for Highways 79 and 371. Officials said the fast-moving flames were being fueled by strong Santa Ana winds in the area, which caused the fire to quickly grow.

Around 3 p.m. the flames began to moves southwest, crossing Highway 371, towards residences in the 45100 and 45800 blocks of Highway 371, according to officials.

Around 1,300 homes and 4,000 residents were ordered to evacuate on Monday, according to Jeff LaRusso with the Riverside County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders were put in place for the area encompassing:

Boulder Vista Street to the west

Becker Lane to the east

Cottonwood Creek to the north

Golden Eagle Drive to the south

Highway 371 to the south

Soreson to the west

County Line Road to the north

areas north of the San Diego County line

south of Highway 79

east of Forest Route 8S07

west of Crosley Truck Trail.

Evacuation warnings were also in place for the area encompassing:

Shirley Way to the west

the Vail Lake Resort to the east

David Street to the north

Pueblo Road to the south

Cahuilla Tribal Reservation Boundary to the west

County Line Road to the north

Cleveland National Forest to the north

Watts Road to the south

Esplendida Way

Avenida Bravura

Pauba Road to the east

De Portola Road

Round Top Canyon Road to the west.

View of the fire burning in Aguanga. Mimi Pyle

Corona, Hemet, Palm Springs and Murrieta Fire Departments are assisting in the battle, as well as the U.S. Forest Service. In total there are more than 300 units assisting with the ground attack and more than two dozen aircraft.

A care and reception center has been set up for impacted residents at Great Oak High School, located at 32555 Deer Hollow Way, in Temecula. They can take any large animals to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter for care.