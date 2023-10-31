Highland Fire: Evacuations ordered as 2,200-acre brushfire burns in Riverside County

Highland Fire chars Riverside County hillsides, prompts evacuations Highland Fire chars Riverside County hillsides, prompts evacuations 02:39

The fire in Aguanga in Riverside County has grown to 2,200 acres overnight and is 0% contained.

Smoke from the 300+ acre fire burning in Aguanga. Bob Nichols

The blaze was first reported at 30 acres around 12:40 p.m. in the area of Highlands Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road, near the junction for Highways 79 and 371. Officials said the fast-moving flames are being fueled by strong Santa Ana winds in the area.

The fire has damaged at least nine structures, firefighters said.

As a result, Riverside County Fire Department has ordered evacuations for residents living:

South of Sage/Golden Eagle Drive,

East of Becker Lane,

West of Boulder Vista,

North of Cottonwood Creek

East of Vail Lake Resort,

West of Shirley Way,



North of David Street,

South of Pueblo Road/Exa Ely Road.

View of the fire burning in Aguanga. Mimi Pyle

Corona, Hemet, Palm Springs and Murrieta Fire Departments are assisting in the battle, as well as the U.S. Forest Service. In all there are more than 300 units assisting with the ground attack and more than two dozen aircraft.

A care and reception center has been set up for impacted residents at Great Oak High School, located at 32555 Deer Hollow Way, in Temecula. They can take any large animals to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter for care.