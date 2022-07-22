Hearing finds Danville officer responsible in fatal police shooting of Tyrell Wilson

MARTINEZ -- At a Contra Costa County coroner's inquest hearing Friday looking at the death of 33-year-old Tyrell Wilson in Danville last year, a jury found unanimously that Wilson's death came "at the hands of another person other than by accident."

Wilson died in a shooting by former Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall on March 13, 2021, when Hall responded to reports of a man throwing rocks off the Sycamore Valley overpass onto Interstate Highway 680. At the intersection just east of the overpass, Hall confronted the 32-year-old Wilson. Hall's bodycam footage later showed Wilson was holding a folding knife.

Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall stands over Tyrell Wilson after shooting him at the intersection of Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon, March 11, 2021. (John Burris)

Hall shot and killed Wilson, a transient whose family has said he was mentally ill.

At Friday's hearing, there was testimony from the members of the county's Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office, as well as an off-duty San Francisco police officer who witnessed the killing and provided dashcam video that was used as evidence in the hearing.

The reason for the inquest, which is convened after a fatality involving law enforcement in Contra Costa County, is to present facts from the case to a jury for their deliberation and finding on the manner of death.

At the coroner's inquests, a jury can only choose from one of four options for the death -- that it was an accident, suicide, natural causes, or the fourth option that the jury chose Friday, at the hands of another person other than by accident.

Wilson was the second person fatally shot by Hall, who was convicted of assault with a firearm and sentenced this March for the 2018 fatal shooting of Laudemer Arboleda. Hall is currently in prison serving a six-year sentence.

The county has paid a total of $9.4 million in settlement money to Wilson's and Arboleda's families, even though Wilson's killing is still being investigated.