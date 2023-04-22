Hayward shooting shuts portion of Mission Boulevard

HAYWARD -- Mission Boulevard in Hayward was closed to traffic Saturday morning between Cherry Way and Grove Way as Alameda County Sheriff's Deputies investigated a shooting.

The shooting was reported in the 21200 block of Mission Boulevard, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Drivers were asked to use Montgomery Street as an alternative route in a tweet from the sheriff's office at 5:11 a.m.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or suspects.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.