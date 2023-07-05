Hayward police investigate shooting that injured multiple people

HAYWARD -- Police in Hayward were investigating a shooting Tuesday night during July 4th festivities that left multiple people injured, authorities said.

The incident happened on the 400 block of Ranker Place Tuesday evening. Police did not provide specifics, but confirmed that more than one person was injured in the shooting and no suspects were in custody.

Police said the incident happened during a large gathering on the street, one of several in the neighborhood that included fireworks being set off.

Additional details will be released by authorities as they are confirmed.