Hayward police ask for public's help locating missing 11-year-old girl
HAYWARD – Police in Hayward on Monday asked for the public's help in their search for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Maite Zepata, who is considered at-risk, is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a crop-top black shirt, black pants and white Croc-brand shoes, police said.
Maite was last seen walking near the Safeway Shopping Center at 22280 Foothill Blvd. in Hayward.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Hayward Police Department at (510) 293-7000. The report number for the incident is 2023-10092.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.