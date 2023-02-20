Hayward police ask for public's help locating missing 11-year-old girl

HAYWARD – Police in Hayward on Monday asked for the public's help in their search for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Missing Hayward girl Maite Zepata Hayward Police Department

Maite Zepata, who is considered at-risk, is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a crop-top black shirt, black pants and white Croc-brand shoes, police said.

Maite was last seen walking near the Safeway Shopping Center at 22280 Foothill Blvd. in Hayward.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Hayward Police Department at (510) 293-7000. The report number for the incident is 2023-10092.