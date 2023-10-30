Explosive soul bands bring party to San Francisco's Light Rail Studios

SAN FRANCISCO -- High-powered local rock n' soul heroes Harold Ray and East Side Dynamite and This Train Don't Stop bring their energetic stage shows to the stage at Light Rail Studio this Friday night.

Harold Ray and East Side Dynamite Aaron Rubin

Fronted by kinetic singer Jason Morgan (who had previously wielded the mic with similarly minded punk/R&B crew Harold Ray Live in Concert and early Bob Seger tribute band Total BS), the group features a number of seasoned scene veterans and Mission District ringers including drummer Tom Galbraith (Mensclub, Field Trip, Portable Madness) and guitarist Brian Mello (The Morning Line, The Bellyachers and current hard rock/metal cover band Thunderbleed aka Blind Vengeance).

The band delivers sweaty, swaggering takes on '60s soul classics and raw rock chestnuts that have been regularly filling dance floors on both sides of the Bay for a number of years. While the group has been a regular go-to support act for a number of local performers including Marc and the Casuals (who Morgan frequently sings with) and Kelley Stoltz, on Friday night the crew plays a dance party at Light Rail Studios in San Francisco with fellow R&B band This Train Don't Stop.

Fronted by tag-team vocalists Lydia Walker (who also sings with the Big Blu Soul Review, Lydia and the Projects among others), Marvin Hollins and Ashley Walter and featuring the talents of guitarist James Baker (the former music director for filthy Ukiah-based rapper/soul vocalist Lord Nasty), the group performs a mix of covers and original material. This dance party held at the recording studio and event space east of Bayshore in San Francisco also features DJs Big Nate, Mike Gabriel and Li Po.

Harold Ray and East Side Dynamite with This Train Don't Stop

Friday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m. $20

Light Rail Studios