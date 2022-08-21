Explosive soul tribute band brings party to Eli's in Oakland

OAKLAND High-powered local rock n' soul heroes Harold Ray and East Side Dynamite bring their energetic stage show to the intimate confines of Eli's Mile High Club in Oakland Friday night.

Fronted by kinetic singer Jason Morgan (who had previously wielded the mic with similarly minded punk/R&B crew Harold Ray Live in Concert and early Bob Seger tribute band Total BS), the group features a number of seasoned scene veterans and Mission District ringers including drummer Tom Galbraith (Mensclub, Field Trip, Portable Madness) and guitarist Brian Mello (The Morning Line, The Bellyachers and current hard rock/metal cover band Thunderbleed aka Blind Vengeance).

The band delivers sweaty, swaggering takes on '60s soul classics and raw rock chestnuts that have been regularly filling dance floors on both sides of the Bay for a number of years. While the group has been a regular go-to support act for a number of local performers including Marc and the Casuals (who Morgan frequently sings with) and Kelley Stoltz, on Friday night the crew plays a headlining show at Eli's Mile High Club that was originally scheduled at Thee Stork Club.

For this gag, the band will be joined by a party-starting outfit of an entirely different stripe. Long-running hard rock and metal cover band Thunderbleed AKA Blind Vengeance is a tribute act so good it requires two names. Fronted by consummate bar-boogie-ing showman Ajax Green (AKA Arnold "Action" Jackson; he also played in '90s SF alt-country band Granfaloon Bus and more recently with garage power-pop trio the Wrong Words) and powered by the massive drum kit of band engine Russ Blackmar -- who has blown-up photos of himself on his double-bass drums -- Thunderbleed shows are an unrepentant celebration of rock, being a rocker and liking to rock. Expect well-executed takes on radio hits and deep cuts from the likes of UFO, AC/DC, April Wine, Blue Öyster Cult, Black Sabbath and Thin Lizzy when the band takes the stage. DJ Frankie Koeller plays records before and between bands.

Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. $12

Eli's Mile High Club