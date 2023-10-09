50th annual pumpkin weigh-off underway Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY – The official weighing of the world's largest pumpkin is underway Monday morning at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay.

The event takes place from 7 to 11 a.m. at 735 Main Street in Half Moon Bay. The final winner will be announced between 11 a.m. and noon, followed by the awards presentation and luncheon. Spectators are welcome and admission is free.

Defending champion Travis Gienger's leviathan 2,560-pound mega-gourd set a new North American record and handily won in 2022.

A host of accomplished veteran growers are expected to contend for the coveted title, including Gienger, who's growing and driving out from Anoka, Minnesota while hauling out an even larger pumpkin than last year, currently more than 7.5 feet wide.

Using forklifts and special harnesses, the gargantuan gourds will be carefully placed on a 5-ton capacity, industrial-strength digital scale under the watchful eye of officials from the San Mateo County Agricultural Commissioner's Office of Weights, Sealers, and Measures. Half Moon Bay's Weigh-Off will serve as an officially sanctioned Great Pumpkin Commonwealth site.

The event is being streamed on Facebook.