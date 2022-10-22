Watch CBS News
Grant Union High School shooting turns into homicide investigation

Gunshots reported at Grant High School during a football game
Gunshots reported at Grant High School during a football game 01:50

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Police are now investigating a homicide after responding to a report of gunshots being fired at a Grant Union High School football game Friday night.

A man in his 20s was killed, and there is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

A large police presence could be seen at Grant during a football game against Monterey Trail.

Students and parents told CBS13's Laura Haefeli that they believe the shots came from the school parking lot leading to the area being taped off.

We will update this story as more details are made available. 

