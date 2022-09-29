Ginni Thomas meets in person with House Jan. 6 committee

Candidates cope with hurricane, Jan. 6 January 6th hearing postponed due to Hurricane Ian 04:09

Conservative activist Ginni Thomas arrives at Capitol, where she is to be interviewed by House select Jan. 6 committee, Sept. 29, 2022. Screen grab from pool video

Washington — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol met in-person Thursday with conservative activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Thomas was spotted by reporters arriving at a House office where the panel's investigators have been gathering throughout their probe and told those assembled, "Thank you for being here."

Asked whether she had spoken with her husband about her belief that the 2020 election was stolen, Thomas replied, "Thank you for your question. I look forward to answering members' questions."

She appeared for more than four hours, interspersed with brief breaks, and Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chair of the House select committee, told reporters Thomas answered "some questions."

"It's a work in progress," he said as the meeting came to a conclusion. "At this point, we're glad she came."

Thompson said if Thomas provided committee investigators with "something of merit," it will be included in the panel's next public hearing. She also reiterated during the interview that she still believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen, Thompson said.

Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin did not go into specifics about the meeting but told reporters afterward that "Donald Trump and his closest followers continue to propound the absolute lie that he won the election, and they're still promoting the big lie." He would not say if Thomas fit into that group.

Mark Paoletta, Thomas's lawyer, said in a statement that she was "happy to cooperate with the committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections" and answered "all" of the committee's questions.

"As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas had significant concerns about fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election. And, as she told the Committee, her minimal and mainstream activity focused on ensuring that reports of fraud and irregularities were investigated," he said. "Beyond that, she played no role in any events after the 2020 election results. As she wrote in a text to Mark Meadows at the time, she also condemned the violence on January 6, as she abhors violence on any side of the aisle."

The committee asked Thomas to appear voluntarily before the panel after it learned that she had corresponded with John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who helped come up with the legal strategy to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to unilaterally toss out state electoral votes.

Thomas also sent emails to at least two Wisconsin Republican legislators days after the presidential election, pushing them to name an alternate slate of presidential electors to back former President Donald Trump. And Thomas corresponded via text message with Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days following the 2020 election, urging him to overturn the election results.

Paoletta confirmed about a week ago that she would participate in a "voluntary meeting" with the committee, saying in a statement that Thomas was "eager to answer the Committee's questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election."

The select committee was scheduled to hold a hearing a day ago, on Wednesday, but postponed, due to Hurricane Ian. A new date has not yet been set, according to Thompson, and the House is expected to go into recess at the end of the week.

Thompson said earlier this month that the committee plans to put together an interim report in mid-October, and will finalize the report before the end of the year, after the November midterm elections. The committee's two Republicans, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, are both leaving Congress in January. Cheney lost her primary in Wyoming to a Trump-backed challenger, and Kinzinger opted not to run for reelection. Another member, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, is facing a tough reelection battle against Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans.

Zak Hudak and Ellis Kim contributed to this report.