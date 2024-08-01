Gen X and millennials have greater risk of developing more than a dozen cancers, study finds

Study on cancer risk for Gen X, millennials Gen X, millennials at higher risk of developing 17 cancers than previous generations, study finds 02:01

Gen Xers and millennials have a higher risk of developing more cancers than their parents, according to new research.

In the study, from the American Cancer Society Wednesday, researchers found Generation X and millennials have a higher risk of developing 17 cancers compared to older generations.

"The risk for developing cancer, including colorectal cancer, uterine cancer, liver cancer and breast cancer — you are more likely to develop cancer in your thirties and forties if you were born in the 1990s and 1980s, than your parents were, who were born in the 1950s and 1940s," said Dr. Bill Dahut, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society.

What's driving the trend is lesser known.

"It's likely an environmental aspect, whether that's diet, lack of exercise, some other exposure. And we do need more research in those areas," Dahut said.

The study's findings became real life for Chris Lopez, a 35-year-old chef and dad who was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer at just 30 years old.

"It was lot to take in," he told CBS News. "I was at the time trying to finish college and working."

Lopez had no family history and genetic tests didn't show any risks, but after months of experiencing intense stomach pain, bleeding and weight loss, a colonoscopy confirmed his diagnosis. Lopez went through chemotherapy and radiation to shrink a grapefruit sized tumor before surgery and is now in remission.

The good news is it is possible to reduce your risk of cancer through lifestyle changes.

Dahut said about 40% of cancers are preventable with certain behaviors, including not smoking and maintaining a healthy weight. He also urges young people with persistent symptoms to talk to their doctor.

The American Cancer Society also says young adults should know their risk factors, including family history, so they can start screening earlier if needed.

Lopez also urges others not to ignore symptoms.

"Get yourself checked. It can save your life literally," he said.