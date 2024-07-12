Gavin Newsom tells "CBS News Sunday Morning" he is "all in" with President Biden

Gavin Newsom is "all in" with President Biden Gavin Newsom is "all in" with President Biden 00:31

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been on the campaign trail advocating for the reelection of President Joe Biden. Newsom says he ignores requests for him to jump into the race, in an interview with Robert Costa for "CBS News Sunday Morning," to be broadcast Sunday, July 14 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Newsom tells Costa he's "all in" for Biden, while there have been calls from some Democrats for Biden to exit the race.

Here's an excerpt:

ROBERT COSTA: You're not just a surrogate; you're somebody who's getting text messages and emails every day to consider running. How do you handle all of that?

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: You delete, delete, delete, delete. 'Thank you,' delete, and rinse, repeat. I'm all in. No daylight.

COSTA: You never even engage in it privately?

NEWSOM: No, I don't. Absolutely not. Absolutely not. I know one thing: Everything you do in private becomes public. Even private thoughts seem to manifest publicly! So, not a chance.

CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa with California Governor Gavin Newsom. CBS News

