Funky outfits share the stage at Great American Music Hall

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of hard-grooving veteran funk and blues acts share the stage at the Great American Music Hall Thursday when Black Joe Lewis and the Pimps of Joytime bring their tandem tour to SF.

Austin-based artist Black Joe Lewis has been refining its pugilistic mix of wailing blues, horn-heavy soul and vintage garage-rock since he first picked up a guitar in the pawn shop where he worked in the early 2000s. The gruff-voiced guitar-slinger nodded more to the Otis Redding/James Brown school of retro-soul on early independent albums, but those recordings led to a deal with Lost Highway/Universal Motown for his debut album Tell 'Em What Your Name Is! in 2009, co-billed with longtime backing band the Honeybears. The follow-up album Scandalous continued in the vein of fuzzed-out garage and gritty, bluesy funk in the same territory as like-minded UK band the Heavy and long-running Boston act Barrance Whitfield and the Savages.

His 2013 effort Electric Slave credited to Lewis alone embraced a more primitive psych-blues style reminiscent of late '60s Chess Records releases by Muddy Waters and Howling Wolf. However, the guitarist and his group have since returned to their earlier horn-driven, garage-funk style on more recent self-released recordings Backlash and The Difference Between You & Me.

Headliners the Pimps of Joytime draw together elements of New Orleans funk and urbane soul fitting for the band's Brooklyn home base. Led by established producer and multi-instrumentalist Brian J. Gitkin (who has deep ties to the Bay Area and performs here regularly), the group came together when Gitkin was forced to flee his home in New Orleans due to Hurricane Katrina. Its 2007 debut album High Steppin' mixed a modern hip-hop production sound with organic jazz-funk grooves, a formula the group has refined ever since. The current line-up of Pimps of Joytime featuring Gitkin's partner Carol C (Si*Sé) on vocals, noted Antibalas percussionists/singers Chauncey Yearwood and Marcus Farrar, and bassist Pete Shand (New Mastersounds) released their latest collection Reachin' Up to wide acclaim last year.

The Pimps of Joytime with Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears

Thursday, February 16, 8 p.m. $25-$30

Great American Music Hall