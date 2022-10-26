Frenzy builds as Powerball jackpot grows to $700 million

SAN FRANCISCO -- Lines were building at lottery hot spots like 19th Ave Liquor in San Francisco and Lyons Liquor in Oakland as the Powerball jackpot edged toward $700 million in Wednesday night's drawing.

Lottery players will be hoping that lady luck strikes twice in California as a mega-jackpot of $699.8 million was won by a single winner in Morro Bay on a quick pick in October 2021.

In January, winners in California and Wisconsin split the $632.6 million jackpot before a Connecticut winner took home the $185.3 million prize about one month later. In April, an Arizona ticket won $473.1 million, and, in June, the $366.7 million jackpot matched a lottery ticket sold in Vermont.

Officials said Wednesday night's draw features the fifth largest Powerball jackpot at an estimated $700 million. If no one hits the jackpot, it's projected to roll to an astounding $800 million for this weekend.

The jackpot began building on August 6th and has rolled over 35 times in the span of nearly three months. While there hasn't been a Powerball jackpot winner since early August, there have been plenty of winners of lesser amounts to go around.

So far, more than 55.4 million tickets have been sold in California in between jackpots and nearly 2.1 million of those tickets have been winners on some level.

Among the winners was a ticket worth $2.595 million sold in Daly City. It matched five of the six winning numbers from the August 31st draw.

"People typically tend to think just about the jackpot, which is understandable when it gets this big," said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokeswoman. "But remember the odds of winning Powerball at any prize level are about 1 in 25, so even when someone doesn't hit it big, there's a good chance of winning something any time you play."

If you do buy the winning ticket, you can claim your prize as a lump sum amount estimated to be $335.7 million. Or the winner can choose to have it paid out in full as an annuity over the course of roughly 30 years.

If more than one ticket matches all six numbers, the jackpot will be split.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $1.586 billion.