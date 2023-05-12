Fremont police activity at apartment complex closes Bay Street

PIX Now -- Thursday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Thursday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

FREMONT - There is an active police incident at an apartment complex in Fremont's Irvington District Thursday afternoon.

Police officers and specialized police units are at the apartment complex, located in the 4200 block of Bay Street.

Bay Street is currently closed to vehicular traffic between Grimmer Boulevard and Chapel Way. There is no estimated time of reopening.

An employee at a McDonald's restaurant, located at the corner of Grimmer Boulevard and Bay Street, said the restaurant is open even though the street is closed.

A Fremont police spokesperson said there is no indication of a public safety threat.

There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Information in this article is subject to change.