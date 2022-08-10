Former President Donald Trump invokes Fifth Amendment in New York attorney general's civil investigation

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump says he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and refused to testify under oath Wednesday in connection with a long-running civil investigation by the New York attorney general's office into his business dealings.

The former president has denied wrongdoing and calls the investigation a "witch hunt."

The deposition came just days after the FBI carried out an unprecedented search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump gave a thumbs up Wednesday as he left Trump Tower for the deposition, but he later released a statement saying he didn't answer an questions.

The civil investigation led by New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking into whether the Trump Organization misstated the values of multiple real estate properties to get favorable loans and tax deductions. In May, her office said it had collected substantial evidence that could support a lawsuit against Trump, his company, or both.

In a statement, Trump explained his reason not to testify, saying, "I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know. When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated witch hunt... You have no choice."

The former president also said the search of his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week by federal agents solidified his decision not to testify.

Monday, the FBI looked for documents at his Florida estate that are believed to contain classified information. This is the first time a search warrant has been carried out against a former president.

Trump's Republican allies accused the Department of Justice of politicizing the agency.

"It was an outrage and an abuse of power," Sen. Ted Cruz said.

U.S. officials tell CBS News approval for the search came from the highest levels of the Justice Department.