First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC (CBSNewsTexas.com) - First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Labor Day.

The White House revealed the positive result Monday evening and said President Joe Biden also took a COVID test Monday evening, which was negative.

"The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jill Biden's spokesperson, Elizabeth Alexander said the first lady is currently experiencing only mild symptoms and will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The first lady previously tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2022. She has been vaccinated and received boosters. President Biden tested positive in July 2022.