First Alert Weather Day: Heat to push inland temps to triple digits Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO -- With a heat advisory set to go into effect Tuesday morning, KPIX 5 Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen is declaring a First Alert Weather Day.

The Heat Advisory takes effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and remains in place until 10 p.m. that evening, Heggen said. The advisory covers interior portions of the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, San Francisco Bay shoreline, interior Monterey and San Benito counties, as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Temperatures will reach well into the 90s, with the Bay Area's warmest spots peaking between 100°-105°. While coastal temperatures will also be a good 10°-15° above-average, onshore winds are expected to keep heat risk levels lower.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day, with widespread triple-digit temperatures inland. A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 10am, for all of the Bay Area except along the coast. Stay hydrated and find some A/C...the first day of summer will definitely feel like it! pic.twitter.com/yypDmAZki3 — Paul Heggen (@PaulKPIX) June 20, 2022

The North Bay interior mountain areas will also see breezy north and northwest winds, particularly on the mountain tops and ridges of eastern Sonoma and Napa counties, which will bring elevated fire risks to those areas.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Bay Area residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Additionally, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Anyone who works or spends time outside Tuesday is advised to take extra precautions and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible. Residents in warmer areas should know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1 immediately in the event of a person experiencing heat stroke.

The weather was already warm enough in San Francisco on Monday during the Warriors parade celebrating the team's recent NBA Championship win that SF Fire officials responded to 90 mostly heat-related calls along the parade route. Some individuals reportedly fainted as they experienced dehydration and heat exhaustion. A total of 21 cases were transported to area hospitals.

Firefighters advised people to drink water and seek shade.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service on Monday morning posted some reminders on staying safe in hot weather to its Twitter account.

Warming trend continues with Tuesday being the day of peak heat (widespread upper 90s to low 100s) across the interior. Here are some useful reminders to stay safe in the heat! #cawx pic.twitter.com/f0pQZN4l5A — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 20, 2022

The heat, combined with expected motor vehicle exhaust, has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue a Spare the Air alert for smog on Tuesday.