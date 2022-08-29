San Francisco firefighter medics attacked by person wielding a wooden stake

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two San Francisco Fire Department medics were attacked Monday morning according to a firefighters' post on Twitter that criticized the city government over such incidents.

The post from the San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 said the medics were in an ambulance when they "were attacked by someone who used a stake from a tree, smashing windows and trying to assault them."

The two medics were shaken up but otherwise not injured. Photos of the attack showed two windows of the ambulance had been smashed as well as broken glass and the wooden stake inside the vehicle.

This morning two of our members were attacked by someone who used a stake from a tree, smashing windows and trying to assault them. This is another ambulance out of service and two personnel who are rightfully, shaken up. This behavior in our City is not acceptable. (Cont'd) pic.twitter.com/507Dlkw6Ah — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) August 29, 2022

"This behavior in our City is not acceptable," the post said. "Last week our own union hall was broken into and ransacked. @SFPD responded and caught the burgler [sic] but not before he did thousands of dollars of damage. We have all [been] patient enough. It's time for some changes."

The post also tagged the Twitter account of the mayor's office, Mayor London Breed, and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

There was no word from San Francisco police on any suspect information.