Fiery mid-air collision involving firefighting helicopter in Riverside County Fiery mid-air collision involving firefighting helicopter in Riverside County 07:36

In Riverside County, a tragic incident occurred Sunday where a firefighting helicopter was involved in a mid-air collision while battling a fire.

The crash took place around 5 p.m., just south of the Morongo Casino in Cabazon. The area near the collision site is situated close to the 10 Freeway.

The incident took place on Native American land, where firefighters were fighting a 20-acre fire.

Based on preliminary information, officials said it was revealed that the helicopter involved in the collision was a contracted chopper for CAL FIRE. However, further details about the incident and its cause are still awaited.

It is unclear at this point whether the burn area near the crash site resulted from the ongoing fire or from the impact of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the factors that led to the mid-air collision.