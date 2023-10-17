Fatal crash closes stretch of Silverado Trail in Napa County; Appears to involve truck, bicyclists

A stretch of the Silverado Trail roadway in Napa County was closed Tuesday due to a fatal crash that appeared to involve a truck and cyclists.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office issued an alert shortly before noon about the crash that was blocking Silverado Trail between Oak Knoll Avenue and Yountville Cross Road just north of the Napa city limits.

Video from above the scene showed California Highway Patrol officers gathered around what looked like a yellow tarp covering a body next to two bicycles on the northbound shoulder of the 5300 block of Silverado Trail.

About 600 yards ahead, a flatbed truck with a mounted forklift was stopped on the shoulder in front of Clos du Val winery with a CHP officer interviewing two people outside the truck.

More details about the crash were not immediately available.

