Family of man killed by Vallejo police continue to call for justice

Family of Sean Monterrosa, slain by Vallejo PD officer, continues to grieve

VALLEJO - The family of a San Francisco man fatally shot during a night of protests and looting is demanding Vallejo police terminate the officer, rather than reinstate him after a sudden reversal.

The attorney for Officer Jarrett Tonn says the investigation showed Sean Monterosa posed as an "imminent threat" the night he was shot.

Monterosa's loved ones pushed back with some fighting words saying "expect the chair to fold" because they're not giving up.

"This city has allowed for unarmed civilians black and brown men to be killed inhumanely," said Michelle Monterrosa.

On June 2, 2020, during the George Floyd protests, Vallejo Police officer Jarrett Tonn fired five rounds from the back seat of a police vehicle with a service rifle, fatally striking the 22 year old looting suspect, with one shot landing in the back of Monterrosa's head.

"It is not just about Sean. it's about everyone getting a sense of justice," said Monterrosa.

Vallejo Police terminated Tonn, after the city's use of force experts determined the officer violated department policies.

But VPD recently reinstated Tonn based on a second determination by a neutral hearing officer who stated the third party investigators incorrectly based their findings on hindsight analysis, which is prohibited by California Law.

Monterrosa's sisters are rejecting the sudden turnabout.

"This city wants me and Ashley to fold and give up. Expect the chair to fold. Never us," said Monterrosa.

"The decision confirmed that Mr. Monterossa posed an imminent and deadly threat and that Detective Tonn's use of force was objectively reasonable under the totality of the circumstances," said Tonn's attorney Joshua Olander in statement.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt promises surveillance of the newly reinstated officer.

"I'm hoping other people in this community will join me to pay people hourly to identify the communities he's policing and to police the community from him as well as to keep tabs on Mr. Tonn himself. He will get no peace in this city," said Merritt.

Merritt says $10,000 dollars is already in an escrow account to pay private security agencies including licensed weapon carriers to track Detective Tonn's assignments.

A civil lawsuit is being pursued by the Monterosa family, and they are organizing a rally on September 12th at the next Vallejo City Council meeting.