Explosive Japanese punk band Otoboke Beaver headlines Berkeley's UC Theatre

SAN FRANCISCO -- Celebrated high-energy Japanese punk band Otoboke Beaver returns to the Bay Area Wednesday night, headlining the UC Theatre in Berkeley.

Formed in 2009 by four young women who were part of the scene surrounding a rock club at Kyoto's Ritsumeikan University, the original line-up featured singer Accorinrin, guitarist Yoyoyoshie, drummer Pop and bassist Nishikawachi. The quartet began playing live and soon recorded its first demos and debut EP two years later, developing a sound equally informed by noisy hardcore punk and hook-laden Japanese pop.

A series of singles, live recordings and EPs would get the band signed by UK label Damnably Records, which compiled their early recordings for wider global release in 2016 and brought Otoboke Beaver to England for the first time to perform their blasts of chaotic yet surprisingly tuneful punk for British audiences. The band's kinetic live show, irreverent onstage humor and embrace of riot grrl philosophy help increase their international following, as did appearances at U.S. festivals like South By Southwest and Coachella (they have also appeared at Primavera Sound in Spain and the Fuji Rock Festival in their native country).

The band released a pair of new singles in 2020 with the members quitting their day jobs to focus on their music careers -- bassist Hiro-chan, who joined in 2013, and more recent addition Kahokiss on drums round out the current line-up -- but had its European tour derailed by the COVID-19 shutdown. The group spent much of the pandemic focused on writing new songs and doing occasional online performances, releasing its latest album Super Champon earlier this year to another round of rave reviews. Last fall, the band brought its most extensive tour of the U.S. yet to the Great American Music Hall for a sold-out show. The group has returned to the States for another round of concerts at bigger venues for its latest leg of the Super Champion Tour that stops at the UC Theatre Wednesday night. San Francisco band Seablite warms up the crowd.

Otoboke Beaver with Seablite

Wednesday, March 8, 8 p.m. $25

Great American Music Hall