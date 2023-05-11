Watch CBS News
Elon Musk says he's found "a new CEO for X/Twitter" and that she'll start in 6 weeks

By Aimee Picchi

Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted that he's found "a new CEO for X/Twitter," adding, "She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" Musk said that he'll transition to executive chairman and chief technology officer of the social media network.

Musk, who bought Twitter last year, didn't disclose the name of the new CEO. The billionaire has said for months that he would step down as the social-media service's CEO once he found a replacement.

Twitter changed its corporate name to X Corp. last month and moved its headquarters to Nevada.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

